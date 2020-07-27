Charles “Red” Cross Sr.

In June of 1965, two friends met at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Shinnston, WV. Brother Charles “Red Cross” served as the assistant pastor for 55 years. Working in high-regards with his pastor and friend Tom Brown. The two worked endlessly together to bring many souls to the Lord and spent many, countless hours of volunteering their time to the Lord. Many people found a friend and confidant in their local “Red Cross”. He will be sadly missed. Reverend Charles G. “Red” Cross passed away on July 25, 2020 at the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born on February 25, 1937, a son of the late Arden and Lula Stull Cross. He is survived by his wife, Shirley L. Webb Cross. They were united in marriage September 16, 1960. He is also survived by his son Charles G. Cross Jr. and wife Diana of Clarksburg; two daughters, Sherrie A. Cross Owens and David Allen of Gypsy, WV and Brenda I. Cross of Clarksburg; four granddaughters, Samantha and Jennifer Owens of Gypsy, WV, Christy Jeffries and Lesley Burroughs; grandson, Joshua Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Carson, Alli and Grayson; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Cross and Polly Cross; many loved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; his beloved dog Spike; and two special friends, Arney Horn and John Feeney. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Ed, Eugene and Bob; and three sisters, Rosalee Meadows, Lovie Richards and Leoma Woodward. Also, his special brother, Pastor George Cross. Red spent the majority of his life dedicated to his career as a Reverend. He helped build the Midway Apostolic Church of Philippi where he was a member until his passing. He also worked at Sheraton Inn and Palace Furniture in delivery and assembly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm where services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Tom Brown, Pastor Rick Hymes, Pastor Randy Smith and Reverend Robert Swope presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family requests that all visitors wear masks due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to the funeral expense of Charles “Red” Cross. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.