Fairmont postal office to close

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The USPS East Side station in Fairmont is closing down August 22, 2020.

Local union president of the American Postal Worker’s Union Sinikka Melvin expresses the need for postal offices.

“The office in Fairmont affects not only that immediate area but people that can’t go across the river to the main post office, it’s too busy, the parking etc, they need more options to access their postal office,” Melvin said.

Us post offices across the state and country need a stamp of approval from the senate for enough funding.

“Beckley’s losing offices, Charleston is losing offices, Huntington’s losing, it’s two stations so have the city won’t be serviced,” Melvin said.

Fairmont residents express they're concerns over the issue.

“It is just seems like it’s an essential part of Fairmont,” Kyra Dukich said.

Not only are offices closing down but a number offices are also cutting hours.

“In the northern panhandle they’re cutting hours in Wheeling and Weirton, so we have to stand up and put a stop to this,” Melvin said.

In a statement WDTV obtained from USPS, it says they are developing a business plan to ensure they will be financially stable to continue providing mail to all Americans.

“This is their right as citizens of this country to have this post office available to them,” Melvin said.

Melvin says she reached out to senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to pass the HEROS Act to fund the USPS.

“I would like to think they could keep their jobs here,” Melvin said.

