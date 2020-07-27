Advertisement

Family of another Clarksburg VA Medical Center victim files lawsuit against Department of Veteran Affairs

The family of another veteran who died at the hands of caregivers at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
The family of another veteran who died at the hands of caregivers at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)(KKCO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The family of another veteran who died at the hands of caregivers at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit.

The family of Archie Edgell filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of West Virginia. It names the US through through the United States Veterans Health Administration and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as the defendant.

Edgell, an Army veteran, died on March 2018 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Former nursing Assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty to Edgell’s and seven others deaths on July 14.

Edgell died from severe hypoglycemia, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges several doctors, pharmacists, administrators, respiratory therapists, and assistants to nurses, who were negligent, deviated from the appropriate standard of care, and participated in causing or failing to prevent the incident that happened and the death of Edgell.

The lawsuit also claims the US is liable for the medical negligence of its employed physicians, nurses, pharmacy personnel, technologists, administrators, and nursing assistants.

Edgell’s family is being represented by Dino Columbo.

The full lawsuit can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman is now facing charges.

News

Outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in churches in 8 W.Va. counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Justice says the churches are in Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mason, Grant, Taylor, Wood, and Raleigh Counties.

State

39 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Monday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning. Three additional deaths were also reported.

News

Federal lawsuit filed against Westover Police Chief, officers over incident in Jan. 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Black man has filed a lawsuit against the Westover Police Department Chief and two officers, claiming he was unlawfully pulled out of his home and assaulted by officers.

Latest News

State

Body of fisherman found in West Virginia river

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The body of a man has been found after his boat capsized on a river in southern West Virginia, authorities said.

WDTV

Honoring Jimmy Pugh

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local community honors, a 104-year-old veteran that passed away July 22.

WDTV

Wreaths Across America mobile

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The local chapter of Wreaths Across America held an event to educate the community.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 73 cases added, 5,960 total cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
There are 5,960 total cases with 1,689 active. 73 cases have been confirmed since Sunday morning.

News

Multi-million dollar interstate 79 project through heart of Harrison County currently under federal review

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
The hold up and the reason the I-79 project may be moved to next year is that it is in the review phase by the Federal Highway Administration.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 66 new cases, 5,887 total

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
66 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 5,887 cases.