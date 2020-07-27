Advertisement

Former WVU WR Gibson Waived by Eagles

Spent three seasons in Philadelphia
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU wide receiver Shelton Gibson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their 80-man roster trim.

Gibson, who was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, spent three seasons in Philadelphia. He played for the team in 2017 and 2018, and split last year on the Browns practice squad before being signed to the Eagles postseason roster.

At WVU from 2013-2016, Gibson recorded 1,898 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

