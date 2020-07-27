Local faces challenges with claiming unemployment

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - As many changes to unemployment benefits are occurring in the state and nationally, one local has faced challenges when trying to make her claim.

Heidi Sisler works for North Central West Virginia Community Action, and up until close to the end of May, Sisler stopped receiving her biweekly paychecks and needed to file for unemployment. After hearing from others how easy it has been in the past, Sisler was not expecting to have a challenging experience.

“In the 10 weeks that I’ve applied, I’ve talked to two people and have got nothing done,” she said.

Sisler had received a notice of there being a hold on her claim, but after calling to resolve the issue, Sisler said she was given answers that didn’t resolve her problem and has been unable to get in contact with anyone about it, leaving her with no way to receive funding.

“If my husband hadn’t been working all this time, I probably would’ve started losing everything that I have because I have not received a paycheck or any income of any kind since May 21,” she said.

Sisler mentioned that a part from reaching out to the unemployment office, she has tried speaking with the board of education in her community as well as the governor’s office, but she still hasn’t gotten any answers to help.

“I think that’s why it’s so frustrating,” Sisler said. “People that I’ve talked to have never had problems with it up until this point and I understand they’re busy, there’s a lot going on with every aspect of everything, but if they would just handle one problem as it comes in, get that one taken care of and then they can move on to the next,” she said. “But it just doesn’t seem like that’s happening.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.