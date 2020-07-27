Monday Evening Forecast | Late-Day Storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following a dry and clear morning start, clouds have been on the increase in the last few hours with high dewpoints and storms scattered across neighboring states. A cold front will sweep through late tonight providing storms ahead of our frontal boundary that will create some noise around or after dusk and carry into tomorrow morning. Temperatures overnight should remain warm and muggy with breezy winds. Storm winds may produce some quick, hefty gusts. Tomorrow, an early t-storm may wake some of us up before things quiet down during the morning with leftover showers and clouds slowly clearing throughout the day. Daytime temperatures won’t be nearly as warm with daytime highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Early booms of thunder possible with some gusty storm winds may kick off our morning and the early afternoon, but we should start to calm it down by lunchtime tomorrow. Daytime highs will be cooler with breezy winds. High: 84

Wednesday: Briefly dry with more sun than clouds; a stray shower possible. High: 88

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover with our next system approaching, likely bringing rain and storm chances late Thursday evening. High: 86

Friday: Depending on Thursday’s disturbance and how quickly it wants to lift North, we could see scattered rainstorms throughout the day. Keeping more of a wet than dry day here but expecting some clearing late. High: 84

This Weekend: Starting off mainly dry for Saturday with a leftover rinse before a well-developed low shoots out from the SW into our region returning storm chances to the start of August.