Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast | Late-Day Storms

Storms along our frontal boundary should push through tonight into tomorrow morning.
Storms along our frontal boundary should push through tonight into tomorrow morning.(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following a dry and clear morning start, clouds have been on the increase in the last few hours with high dewpoints and storms scattered across neighboring states. A cold front will sweep through late tonight providing storms ahead of our frontal boundary that will create some noise around or after dusk and carry into tomorrow morning. Temperatures overnight should remain warm and muggy with breezy winds. Storm winds may produce some quick, hefty gusts. Tomorrow, an early t-storm may wake some of us up before things quiet down during the morning with leftover showers and clouds slowly clearing throughout the day. Daytime temperatures won’t be nearly as warm with daytime highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Early booms of thunder possible with some gusty storm winds may kick off our morning and the early afternoon, but we should start to calm it down by lunchtime tomorrow. Daytime highs will be cooler with breezy winds. High: 84

Wednesday: Briefly dry with more sun than clouds; a stray shower possible. High: 88

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover with our next system approaching, likely bringing rain and storm chances late Thursday evening. High: 86

Friday: Depending on Thursday’s disturbance and how quickly it wants to lift North, we could see scattered rainstorms throughout the day. Keeping more of a wet than dry day here but expecting some clearing late. High: 84

This Weekend: Starting off mainly dry for Saturday with a leftover rinse before a well-developed low shoots out from the SW into our region returning storm chances to the start of August.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Case Of The Mondays Forecast | Storms Begin To Roll In

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late

Forecast

Sunday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Another hot Sunday with dry weather settling in. Our rain chances will be increasing going into Monday.

Forecast

Saturday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Hot weather will continue into your Sunday with some very light rain chances.

Forecast

First Alert Weather | Your Weekend Preview

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A drier weekend with the occasional isolated rainstorm for Southern and Eastern areas.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 24th 2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM WX

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 23rd 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM WX 7 23 20

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 7 Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Light Rain Overnight

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Severe storms have subsided leaving us with light rain and drizzle tonight. More isolated storms and scattered showers tomorrow.