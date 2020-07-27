Advertisement

Monday Night Forecast | Strong Storms Calming, Isolated Storm Tues Morning.

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An intense outflow boundary blasted through our area bringing gusty winds and some minor damage across NCWV - mainly around Marion, Harrison and Monongalia Counties. Steady rain tonight to an isolated storm while our cold front sweeps through tomorrow. Once our cold front sweeps through, tomorrow night should be much calmer and quieter. Temps tonight lingering in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow not as hot in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Early booms of thunder possible with some gusty storm winds may kick off our morning and the early afternoon, but we should start to calm it down by lunchtime tomorrow. Daytime highs will be cooler with breezy winds. High: 84

Wednesday: Briefly dry with more sun than clouds; a stray shower possible. High: 88

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover with our next system approaching, likely bringing rain and storm chances late Thursday evening. High: 86

Friday: Depending on Thursday’s disturbance and how quickly it wants to lift North, we could see scattered rainstorms throughout the day. Keeping more of a wet than dry day here but expecting some clearing late. High: 84

This Weekend: Starting off mainly dry for Saturday with a leftover rinse before a well-developed low shoots out from the SW into our region returning storm chances to the start of August.

