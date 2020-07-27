Advertisement

Outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in churches in 8 W.Va. counties

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Churches in eight counties in West Virginia have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent days.

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice confirmed the outbreaks during a COVID-19 briefing Monday.

Justice says the churches are in Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mason, Grant, Taylor, Wood, and Raleigh Counties.

In total, there are 137 cases linked to the virus in the churches.

“I tell you over, over, and over, wear a mask,” Justice said after announcing the outbreaks. “Social distance, stay a pew apart. It is a spot that can spread this thing, and spread it especially to the elderly, and that is exactly where we don’t want it to go. Be careful, and stay on your game, West Virginia.”

