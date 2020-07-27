Advertisement

Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman

Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.(Ritchie County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman is now facing charges.

Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Frederick on July 21 after a complaint was made.

Over $16,000 in funds were stolen from the 78-year-old victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Frederick on July 24.

“The Ritchie County Sherriff’s Office would like to thank and acknowledge Chief R.T. Davis of the Pennsboro Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Chief Davis’s assistance in the serious exploitation case was essential in its success.”

The Ritchie County Sherriff's Office arrested 29 year old Sally Ann Frederick of Harrisville on 7-24-20 for the...

Posted by Ritchie County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of another Clarksburg VA Medical Center victim files lawsuit against Department of Veteran Affairs

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The family of another veteran who died at the hands of caregivers at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit.

News

Outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in churches in 8 W.Va. counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Justice says the churches are in Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mason, Grant, Taylor, Wood, and Raleigh Counties.

State

39 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Monday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning. Three additional deaths were also reported.

News

Federal lawsuit filed against Westover Police Chief, officers over incident in Jan. 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Black man has filed a lawsuit against the Westover Police Department Chief and two officers, claiming he was unlawfully pulled out of his home and assaulted by officers.

Latest News

State

Body of fisherman found in West Virginia river

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The body of a man has been found after his boat capsized on a river in southern West Virginia, authorities said.

WDTV

Honoring Jimmy Pugh

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local community honors, a 104-year-old veteran that passed away July 22.

WDTV

Wreaths Across America mobile

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The local chapter of Wreaths Across America held an event to educate the community.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 73 cases added, 5,960 total cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
There are 5,960 total cases with 1,689 active. 73 cases have been confirmed since Sunday morning.

News

Multi-million dollar interstate 79 project through heart of Harrison County currently under federal review

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
The hold up and the reason the I-79 project may be moved to next year is that it is in the review phase by the Federal Highway Administration.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 66 new cases, 5,887 total

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
66 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 5,887 cases.