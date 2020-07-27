Timothy “Tim” Neil Hitt Timothy “Tim” Neil Hitt, 55, of Jane Lew, crossed the pearly gate finish line on Friday, July 24, 2020. He passed unexpectedly at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. His new race takes him to a place where he is able to watch over his beloved family that will miss him dearly. He was born in Weston on October 14, 1964, a son of the late James E. and Evelyn Joann Nicholson Hitt. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his lifelong best friend, Doug Butcher. Fond memories will forever be held with two children: Cortney Harris and husband, David, and Christian Hitt all of Bridgeport; four grandchildren: Dane Harris, Emersyn Harris, Jacob Gissy, and Jade Harris; two siblings: Kimberly Malson and James E. Hitt Jr. “Jimmy Jo” and wife, Lori, all of Jane Lew; two nieces: Brooke Short and Lauren Reed; two nephews: Tyler Hitt and Joseph Swiger; and nine great nieces and nephews. Tim graduated from Lewis County High School in 1983 where he lettered in four major sports. His passion for stock car racing became evident at an early age and remained throughout his entire life. From his early teen years until 2004, Tim primarily raced the number 68. He was the original Rocket Chassis House Car driver, a two-time Pittsburgher 100 winner, and a Hav-A-Tampa Shootout winner where he was in the lead for all 100 laps. Tim had nine career STARS victories, four MACS victories, and a best finish of 6th at Eldora Speedway. In the summer of 2019 he was inducted into the Wall of Legends at Elkins Raceway. In addition to his successful racing career, Tim was the third generation owner and operator of J.E. Hitt Garage. He expanded the family business with the addition of a top-of-the-line alignment shop, upgraded body shop that included a state-of-the-art paint booth, and a recently opened full-service auto detail shop. Tim considered all ten of his employees part of his family. While he enjoyed his work and racing career, Tim lived for his family. He loved beyond compare and was always there to support them in anything. Tim especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping in the mountains, fishing at Cranberry with his friends, hunting on the family farm, and golfing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Neighbor and mailed to PO Box 473, Weston, WV 26452. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with Reverend Ronald C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Timothy “Tim” Neil Hitt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Timothy “Tim” Neil Hitt (Timothy “Tim” Neil Hitt)