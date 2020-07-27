Advertisement

Virginia OL transfer Hubbard chooses WVU

Has four years of eligibility remaining
Ja'Quay
Ja'Quay(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers just got bigger upfront. Former Virginia offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard announced on his Twitter this afternoon that he will transfer to WVU. Hubbard is 6-foot-5, 335 pounds. He played in just two games from the Cavaliers in 2019 to maintain his redshirt and will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

The Sharpsville, Pa. native was ranked a four star recruit by Rivals & three star by ESPN & 247sports. He played offensive tackle at Sharpsville High School and earned all-state honors twice.

