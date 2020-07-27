Virginia OL transfer Hubbard chooses WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers just got bigger upfront. Former Virginia offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard announced on his Twitter this afternoon that he will transfer to WVU. Hubbard is 6-foot-5, 335 pounds. He played in just two games from the Cavaliers in 2019 to maintain his redshirt and will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

Thank you to Coach @NealBrown_WVU and @CoachMooreWVU for the opportunity to further my education and be apart of the climb 🧗🏾😈

.

.

.

Committed @WVUfootball let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/c25sFyuOWQ — Ja'Quay hubbard (@Jhubb3366) July 27, 2020

The Sharpsville, Pa. native was ranked a four star recruit by Rivals & three star by ESPN & 247sports. He played offensive tackle at Sharpsville High School and earned all-state honors twice.

