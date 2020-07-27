Advertisement

West Virginia surpasses 6,000 total cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday evening.

That brings the total count to 6,054.

A total of 94 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Monday. DHHR officials reported 39 new cases Monday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 265,892 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,054 total cases and 106 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,616 cases are currently active and 4,332 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 85 patients are hospitalized. Ten patients are on ventilators, and 37 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (49/1), Cabell (277/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (118/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (64/0), Hancock (84/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (163/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (694/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (50/2), Logan (92/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (107/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (16/1), Mercer (91/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (102/2), Monongalia (822/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (229/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (149/1), Raleigh (132/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

