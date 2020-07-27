Advertisement

WVU Defense to be Coached by Committee

Team has not named a formal defensive coordinator
WVU tabbed eighth in Big 12 preseason poll
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - WVU is filling the vacancy left by former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning by a committee approach.

Jordan Lesley will guide the front of the defense and Jahmile Addae will oversee the back. Jeff Casteel will coach the outside linebackers and Dontae Wright will be in charge of the safeties. Jeff Koonz will lead the inside linebackers and special teams.

“Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability.”

Casteel is back with the Mountaineers after previously sending 10 years with team, helping lead them to three BCS bowls. He was named a defensive analyst in March and brings 33 years of coaching experience.

WVU and former defensive coordinator Koenning agreed to mutually part ways last Wednesday. The decision comes after Capital High School alum and current sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. posted on Twitter that Koenning made inappropriate comments last year regarding race, religion and politics.

