WVU delays start of classes, announces phased reopening

West Virginia University has decided to revise its schedule and implement a phased reopening on the Morgantown campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia University has decided to revise its schedule and implement a phased reopening on the Morgantown campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has decided to revise its schedule and implement a phased reopening on the Morgantown campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the WVU community, President Gordon Gee said they have been monitoring local health conditions, as well as those across the country.

Gee said that there is concern among both local and state public health officials and University leadership that a “full return to campus in Morgantown would place both the campus and local communities at a greater risk for an increase in positive cases and transmission rates.”

“If this were to occur, the probability of an all online semester would escalate,” Gee wrote.

Monongalia County saw an increase in positive COVID-19 beginning in early July. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order mandating masks in indoor public spaces across the state on July 6. On July 13, Justice signed an executive order closing bars in county for 10 days.

On Thursday July 23, Justice extended the closure of Monongalia County bars for an additional 10 days.

The university will open with a revised schedule of course delivery on Aug. 26, according to Gee. This is a week later than originally scheduled. Some professional programs may have alternative start dates.

“The revised schedule will further reduce density, while preserving the on-campus experience for freshmen, graduate and professional students as much as possible,” Gee said.

“As a result, the majority of upper-division undergraduate courses will be transitioned to online or hybrid delivery,” he said

Gee said that hands-on course may still be offered face-to-face, as determined by each program.

“We are particularly focused on ensuring that our graduating seniors have the courses they need to successfully complete their degree programs,” said Gee.

A final academic schedule will be released around or on Aug. 5.

The university has also delayed moving into residence halls by one week. Move-in will now happen from Saturday, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Aug. 22.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, West Virginia reported 5,999 total cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths. Monongalia County reported 814 positive cases.

