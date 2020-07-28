Advertisement

Philip Barbour’s Colletts embracing final season together

Coach-son duo determined to turn around the Colts
Colletts
Colletts(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - For Philip Barbour football head coach Russ Collett and his rising senior son Michael, this season is more than just another year.

2020 will be the final time the father-son duo will share a sideline together. Russ previously served as the principal at Elkins High School until 2017. Then, when the principal and head coaching jobs opened up at Philip Barbour, he realized it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

For the past three years, Russ and Michael have donned the blue and white together. Michael, a key contributor for the Colts on both the offensive and defensive lines, has his sights set on joining the military upon graduation.

Last year, the Colts didn’t win a single game going 0-10. Entering their final ride, the Colletts are determined to right the ship.

