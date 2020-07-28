Advertisement

Gym opens with pandemic accommodations

Rock Steady Boxing
Rock Steady Boxing(WDTV)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A gym made for a pandemic. That’s Rock Steady Boxing.

“Everybody else was closing... there was nowhere open . I always wanted to open up something that was really quiet, where we can work with people one on one. This was just the perfect opportunity,” says owner Jim Salai.

Open since June 6, clients come in one at a time to the facility for a personal training session that lasts from 30 minutes to one hour.

“The gym that I went to shut down,” says client Cobertti Cooper, “it’s nice; it’s one on one. It’s very clean. They clean after every use, especially right now with all the stuff going on. "

Aside from the privacy, cleanliness is the gym’s signature feature.

“We sanitize in between each person. Literally everything they touch... the floor, the mats,  the equipment, everything,” says personal trainer Jessica Jones.

Salai has been doing boxing training for people with Parkinson’s disease for five years, and then the pandemic hit.

“We didn’t have a place to go. The healthplex closed, so we have nowhere to go,” says Salai, “that was kind of the catalyst that got this all started.”

As far as challenges with starting a business in a pandemic, Salai says he had few.

“As far as getting it open... it hasn’t been that difficult. It’s convincing people that maybe this is the place you should come to versus going to the regular gym where there’s people,” he says.

Individual workouts are reserved in packages by appointment only.

