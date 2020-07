FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont’s Owen Music won the 2020 home run derby at Mary Lou Retton Park on Monday night, hitting 16 home runs, 10 of which were in the championship round.

Brody Bledsoe came in second, also hitting 16 homers and Daeshaun Floyd came in third with 15.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.