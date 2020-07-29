UPDATE: One child care center cleared to reopen by Harrison Clarksburg Health Department

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE 07/29/2020 @ 3:35 p.m.

Peep’s Place Child Care Center in Clarksburg has been cleared to reopen, Harrison Clarksburg Health Department administrator Chad Bundy said.

Bundy said the center deep cleaned their facility. The center was cleared to reopen on Wednesday.

Peep’s Place said on a Facebook post that they will reopen Thursday.

Peep’s Place Child Care Center and Cubby’s Child Care in Bridgeport closed after they each reported a positive case among an employee.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two child care centers in Harrison County have closed after a staff member at each location tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said.

Harrison Clarksburg Health Department administrator Chad Bundy said Cubby’s Child Care in Bridgeport and Peep’s Place Child Care Center in Clarksburg each reported a positive case among an employee. They learned about the cases on Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27.

Both locations had to close for five days for deep cleaning, Bundy said. Staff members will also have to get tested.

Bundy said the employees that tested positive are isolating themselves. The health department is conducting a full epidemiological investigation.

Several staff members at both child care centers are in self quarantine, according to Bundy.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Harrison County has reported a total of 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.