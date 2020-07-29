57 new cases of COVID-19, additional death reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

That brings the total count to 6,326.

A total of 153 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday. DHHR officials reported 96 new cases Wednesday morning.

The state’s 112th death was also reported. The patient was a 74-year old female from Mercer County.

“To lose yet another West Virginian is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 273,988 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,326 total cases and 112 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,625 cases are currently active and 4,589 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 98 patients are currently hospitalized. Thirteen patients are on ventilators, and 40 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (609/22), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (288/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (68/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (51/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (716/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (54/2), Logan (106/0), Marion (163/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (100/2), Mingo (109/2), Monongalia (850/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (35/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (148/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (42/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).

