American Legion Post 29 demands Elkins reinstate curb parking

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parking at American Legion Post 29 has always been an issue, but the post’s officers say a decision in November by Elkins city officials make parking almost impossible for some of their veterans.

“The issue right now is the parking, here, this is Veterans Memorial Drive, but they renamed it to Railroad Avenue,” said Mike Cardinal the Adjutant of the post. “They said no parking at all.”

The road is fairly busy. It is a primary road into downtown Elkins. Legion members used to park along the curb for easy access into the building. Though the parking was never designated handicap parking by the city, officers say it is essential for their members who are handicapped after their service.

In November, they were told that parking along the street would be restricted.

“They said since we are a business we could contest this,” said Cardinal.

They met with city leaders and submitted objections to the restrictions. As parking enforcement returned on July 20th, the fight was renewed. Post leadership continued to petition the city to lift restrictions. They were denied in a letter dated July 23rd.

City officials denied the post leadership's appeal (Joe Buchanan)

The letter mentions the handicap spot available on the side of the Legion building. But Post officials say it is not enough for their membership. They also say that poor drainage in the area cause standing water that can be annoying in the summer and dangerous in the winter.

“We are losing membership, we are losing patrons to the club room. It is a difficult situation,” said Cardinal.

Members that do visit the post often risk fines by parking in the Railroad Restaurant parking lot.

5 News reached out to the City of Elkins for further comment, but have not received a response.

