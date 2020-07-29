Kohl’s stores will close for Thanksgiving

(Gray News) – Add Kohl’s to the growing list of U.S. retailers closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.

“We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass.

Other retailers closing for Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy.

We care about you, your family, our associates and our communities. For your peace of mind, and ours too, we’re now requiring face masks in all stores. More information on this policy: https://t.co/JJBMcrsdHk pic.twitter.com/w1PtOFYZOA — Kohl's (@Kohls) July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.