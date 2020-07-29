Marie Blanche Tuttle, 92, of Fairmont (formerly of Mannington), passed away peacefully at her home in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born in Falling Springs, Greenbrier County, WV, on December 7, 1927, a daughter of the late Harry Thompson and Leatha Ann Schoolcraft. Marie attended Marlinton High school and later married a returning WWII vet, Robert Early Tuttle - the couple celebrated 69 years together before his passing in 2015. She was a Methodist by Faith, had a green thumb for gardening, and enjoyed WVU Sports. Marie is survived by three children: Robert E. Tuttle, Jr., of Grant Town, Michael Wayne Tuttle and his wife Candace, of Mannington, and Sandra Marie Carpenter and her husband Larry, of Morgantown; grandchildren: Todd Carpenter and his wife Amie, Kristin Savage and her husband Jeff, Keira McCabe and her husband Christopher, Michael Wayne Tuttle II and his wife Ida Marie, and Jessica Marie Terlosky and her husband James; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Alyssa Carpenter, Ty Carpenter, Cassandra Carpenter, Brady Savage, Chase Savage, Beau Savage, Maddox McCabe, Manning McCabe, Crosby McCabe, Michael Wayne Tuttle III, Carleigh Tuttle, Jacob Terlosky, Jared Terlosky, and James Terlosky. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by siblings: Fleeta Virginia Benboe, Lucy Ellen McQuain, Harry Whiting, Leo Leonard Edwards, Elizabeth Ann Cadle, Gladys “Patty” Cadle, James Eldridge McComb, Henry Orion Thompson, Onie Blanche Campbell, and Bessie Jane Ford. Marie was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Melissa Tuttle. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 11am until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Interment services will follow at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

