Marshall University to add more virtual learning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University announced its transitioning additional fall courses to live, remote instruction.

This is due to rising numbers of the coronavirus cases in the region.

University officials say they will be doing more virtual classes than planned.

President Jerome Gilbert says “This transition will allow us to continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in our community, further reduce density inside our classroom facilities, and preserve, as much as possible, the important on-campus experience for our freshmen. It also will give us the best possible chance to move forward safely, while providing a quality educational experience and flexibility for all our students. The Virtual mode of instruction we will provide … is different than the strictly online options many universities are moving to, and we believe it gives our students a distinct advantage.”

Students can access virtual live classes on the university’s learning management system, Blackboard. Instructors will broadcast lectures and leading classroom discussions on specified class meeting days and times. Sessions will be recorded so students who do not have reliable access to broadband or other technical difficulties can watch the class at another time.

Click here for President Gilbert’s full message.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.