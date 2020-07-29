Pet Helpers: Meet Princess

Meet Princess, not really sure of her breed, but she sure is cute!

Princess is about 2 to 3 years old and 20 pounds, spayed, vaccinated, flea treated, and microchipped. This little girl does well with the other dogs in her foster home and is house/crate trained.

Princess is a sweet girl a little timid at first but warms up quickly. Whether it is laying on your lap, on the couch cuddled next to you of taking a walk, Princess loves to be with you.

If you would like to give Princess a chance at her forever home submit an online application. The adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in Morgantown, WV.

