2020 Frank Loria Awards cancelled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 Frank Loria Awards have officially been cancelled. The banquet for the top Harrison County football players was postponed indefinitely from its originally scheduled date of March 24.

The event will instead take place in a virtual format. The date for that is to be determined. This marks the first time in the 37 years of the event that it will not be held in-person.

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was set to be a speaker at the event.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.