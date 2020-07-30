48 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 6,422.

A total of 96 new cases were reported Thursday. DHHR officials reported 48 new cases Thursday morning.

The state’s 113th, 114th and 115th deaths were also reported. The patients were a 49-year old female from Ohio County, a 59-year old male from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 277,343 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,422 total cases and 115 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,604 cases are currently active and 4,703 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 102 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty patients are in ICU, and 19 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (615/22), Boone (71/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (300/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (84/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (281/5), Kanawha (743/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (55/1), Logan (112/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (119/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (20/1), Mercer (128/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (111/2), Monongalia (853/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (29/1), Ohio (244/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (151/1), Raleigh (151/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (45/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (19/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.