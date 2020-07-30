Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle, 73, of Sassafras Rd. and a native of Weston, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on September 11, 1946, a son of the late James E. and Augustine Sprouse Riffle. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles E. Riffle Sr., Thomas Riffle, and Stephen J. Riffle; and one nephew, Charles “Chuck” Riffle Jr. Don is survived by one daughter, Pamela “Pam” Sue Booth and husband, Burton of Weston; two grandchildren: Renae and Marsha Lovett both of Elkins, WV; two great grandchildren: Nica Lovett and Kylie Rogala; three nieces: Kimberly Demarsh and husband, Matthew, of New York, Annetta L. Herron-Riffle and husband, John, of Louisiana, and Ashley Alton and husband, Joshua, of Jane Lew; several nephews and cousins; his K-9 companion and special friend, Sadie who went everywhere with him; and his cat, Trouble. Don’s extended chosen family and very close friends are “The Woofters”, Richard Woofter who passed in November 2016, Janice Woofter of Weston, and their daughters: Joy Lynn and Jana Laurence Woofter of Martinsburg, WV. Don was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served with the 1st Infantry Division. He received several medals and citations during his tour. Upon returning to Weston, he made his career serving the psychiatric population at the Weston State Hospital and William R. Sharpe Hospital. Don lived for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of the VFW #1976, Loyal Order of the Moose in Weston and Buckhannon #1776 & #1376 respectively, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Weston #2481. Due to the current COVID-19 virus, please wear a mask at all times and adhere to the social distancing requirements. Don’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with Father John Valentine officiating. Inurnment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle (Donzal “Don” Nickleson Riffle)