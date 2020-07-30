Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

(CNN) – Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.

That’s 8% of its locations in the country.

The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. It described the closures as a “real estate portfolio rationalization.”

Dunkin’ said the locations have low sales volume and represent only 2% of its U.S. sales last year.

More than half of the closures are in Speedway convenience stores, a change Dunkin’ previously announced in February.

A list of the affected locations hasn’t been announced.

The company also said it may permanently close about 350 locations outside of the U.S.

