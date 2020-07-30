Advertisement

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.
Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.(Source: Dunkin’/CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.

That’s 8% of its locations in the country.

The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. It described the closures as a “real estate portfolio rationalization.”

Dunkin’ said the locations have low sales volume and represent only 2% of its U.S. sales last year.

More than half of the closures are in Speedway convenience stores, a change Dunkin’ previously announced in February.

A list of the affected locations hasn’t been announced.

The company also said it may permanently close about 350 locations outside of the U.S.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Documents unsealed from suit against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Coronavirus

Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Oregon police try to tamp down nightly Portland protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city for more than two months.

National

US, China consulate closures deal losses to both nations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The United States and China have done more than strike symbolic blows in their escalating feud by shutting each other’s consulates.

National

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DANICA COTA
The Bahamas is bracing as new Hurricane Isaias bears down en route toward the U.S. East Coast.

Latest News

National

Prosecutor: No charges in Michael Brown case after 5-month review

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Prosecutor: No charges in Michael Brown case after 5-month review

News

Fairmont councilman returns home after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Fairmont City council member, Barry Bledsoe returned home after spending 17 days in Ruby Memorial Hospital with Covid-19.

National Politics

Greta Van Susteren interviews Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on stimulus negotiations, mail-in voting, Nov. election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries will appear on Full Court Press Sunday, August 2, 2020

National Politics

McConnell discusses the $600 federal unemployment benefit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

National

McConnell responds to President Trump's tweet about election delay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.