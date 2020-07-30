Fairmont State University announces phased return to campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has decided to implement a phased return to campus.

In a message sent to the campus community, the university decided to delay the start of the fall semester. The semester will start on Aug. 17.

The decision to delay the start of the semester was in an effort to adhere to the directive of the Governor to test targeted populations of students for COVID-19, university officials said.

The university said it also adapted a phased return to campus model that allows freshman (and select other population) to return to campus for in-person classes on Aug. 17.

Remaining students will begin classes on Aug. 17 but will attend their first week virtually, according to the university. They will then return to campus for face-to-face classes on Aug. 24.

“The delay for the start of the semester has a minimal impact on our Academic Calendar. Attached you will find our updated Academic Calendar including updated dates for finals and Commencement,” the university said.

Fairmont State University’s Office of Residence Life will be sending students information about move-in times and dates via their school email. University officials said more information will follow about on-campus testing locations and procedures.

