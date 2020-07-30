Former WVU WR Sills placed on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list with Giants
Enters year two in NFL
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU all-Big 12 wide receiver David Sills enters year two as a member of the New York Giants, but he will have to wait a bit longer to begin training camp.
Sills was placed on the NFL’s newly created reserve/COVID-19 list after he reported to training camp last week. That means he either tested positive or was in contact with someone that did.
He is on a growing list of 32 NFL players that have been placed on the list since training camps opened last week.
