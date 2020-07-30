Advertisement

Former WVU WR Sills placed on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list with Giants

Enters year two in NFL
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU all-Big 12 wide receiver David Sills enters year two as a member of the New York Giants, but he will have to wait a bit longer to begin training camp.

Sills was placed on the NFL’s newly created reserve/COVID-19 list after he reported to training camp last week. That means he either tested positive or was in contact with someone that did.

He is on a growing list of 32 NFL players that have been placed on the list since training camps opened last week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Childers not satisfied with stellar rookie campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
Honorable mention all-state selection in 2020

Sports

Morgantown boys basketball fueled by disappointing end to 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lost to Wheeling Park in region title game

Sports

Big 12 Virtual Media Day Cancelled

Updated: 8 hours ago
Were postponed to Monday, August 3

Sports

2020 Frank Loria Awards cancelled

Updated: 10 hours ago
Banquet for best Harrison County football players

Sports

WesMon Little League shuts down rest of 2020 season after manager tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Season started at the beginning of July

Latest News

Sports

Hundred Head Coach Byrd learning from year 1 growing pains

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
Clarksburg native enters year 2 with the Hornets

Sports

WVU women’s athletics trailblazer Blakemore passes away at 91

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
First head coach in Mountaineer women's basketball history

Sports

Morgantown rising senior Corwin commits to Marshall volleyball

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Second team all-state outside hitter

Sports

WVU & Florida State won’t meet in Atlanta for Chick-Fil-A kickoff

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
ACC pushes back season start to week of September 7

Sports

Williams tied for second after day 1 of WV Amateur

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT