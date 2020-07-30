Health officials report 48 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 6,374.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 275,284 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,374 total cases and 112 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,622 cases are currently active and 4,640 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 98 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty patients are in ICU, and 13 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (612/22), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (297/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (734/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (53/2), Logan (108/0), Marion (165/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (110/2), Monongalia (851/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (34/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (149/1), Raleigh (149/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (44/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).

