HUNDRED, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg native and former Notre Dame high school assistant coach DJ Byrd enters his second year at the helm for Hundred football.

He guided the Hornets to a 2-8 record in 2019, for their most wins since 2010.

Clarksburg’s own DJ Byrd begins year 2️⃣ at the helm of Hundred football. 🏈 @dbyrd4 pic.twitter.com/Q4eT6CQY3D — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) July 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.