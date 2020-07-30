Jody Brooks Holbert Jody Brooks Holbert of Bridgeport, West Virginia passed away on July 28, 2020 and went to be with her Lord and Savior after a two year battle with stage four cancer. Jody was the only child of the late Charles and Wanda Brooks of Clarksburg. She enjoyed a fairy tale childhood in Adamston, full of dance recitals, piano recitals, swim meets and long curly black ringlets. She graduated in 1973 from Victory High school, and was proud to be a member of the last graduating class from Victory. In 1975, after dating for four years, she married the love of her life, Steven “Gooch” Holbert. They honeymooned in Ocean City, MD which became Jody’s favorite place to vacation over the next forty-five years. They recently celebrated forty-five special years of marriage. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Joshua and Adam. Jody was a stay at home Mom for twelve years until both boys reached elementary school. She then went to work as a teacher at Bridgeport United Methodist Church Preschool for fifteen years. Jody is survived by her husband Gooch and their two sons: Josh and his wife Heather of Bridgeport, and Jody’s three terrific grandsons Jack, Will, and Charlie; Adam and his wife Chelsea of Pittsburgh, PA and Jody’s fourth grandchild “Baby Holbert”, due in December. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Lois Holbert of Bridgeport, her Uncle Ron and Linda of Sun Valley in Clarksburg, her sister-in-law Polly Steele and her husband Larry of Bridgeport, two brothers-in-law, Jim Holbert and his wife Collette of Bridgeport, and David Holbert and his wife Lisa of Pasadena, MD. Also surviving is Jody’s cousin Beverly White of Columbus, OH, who was her best friend and “sister”. Many other special cousins, nieces and nephew as well. She was a long time member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330. A Gathering will be held at Ford Funeral Home 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. We appreciate in the unknown time with the Covid -19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. If you are attending the visitation, we will be promoting social distancing and masks will be required. A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Holbert family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

