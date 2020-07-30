Advertisement

Local organizations feed the homeless

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Clarksburg community members gather weekly to feed the homeless.

The Clarksburg Mission added an outdoor prayer service with music for the community.

Every Wednesday in Clarksburg Friends Feeding Friends, From Eli, and Clarksburg Mission partner together to feed the homeless.

In addition to their normal dinner and prayer tent, the Clarksburg mission held a prayer service with live worship music.

Desi Underwood Ministry Coordinator at the Clarksburg Mission said this week they wanted to add something else to bring more people together.

“Just because we have some lost sheep out there. We have to reach out to give some hope and show them the love of Christ,” she added.

This weekly event was heavily inspired by the late Eli Boram, who was shot and killed in Clarksburg. Before Eli’s passing, he spent time on the streets and with the Clarksburg Mission.

Eli’s family donate their time and often cook meals to help Friends Feeding Friends, as the organization also helped Eli in his time of need.

Co-founder of Friends Feeding Friends Michelle Freeman said Eli was just one example of someone who needed a helping hand.

“He was just a wonderful human being. He touched all of our hearts, and he was just a lost soul, and he had everything going for him at one point in time, and then he lost his way,” Freeman added.

Eli’s family said they just want to be there for people who may need to feel loved.

Family member, Jessica Hall said, all that people need to know that someone cares about them.

“Cause it’s not too late for these people you know there’s a big stigma behind you know people living on the streets. They just need help. They just need one person to care about them, and to you know to give them a helping hand. That one person can make all the difference in the world,” Hall added.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Fairmont councilman returns home after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Fairmont City council member, Barry Bledsoe returned home after spending 17 days in Ruby Memorial Hospital with Covid-19.

News

Mother fights to keep 4-month-old son with SMA alive

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
After giving birth a month early, Mariah Cusick was ready to take her baby boy, Koehyn, home without any obstacles, but three weeks after leaving the hospital, Cusick noticed his muscle tone weakening.

News

Sheriff’s deputy saves man’s life

Updated: 9 hours ago
Going beyond the call of duty, the Harrison county sheriff and Harrison county commission honors Lewis County sheriff’s deputy Charles Kirkpatrick for saving a man’s life.

News

48 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Thursday evening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Pa. man accused of kidnapping girl in Harrison County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after Clarksburg Police say he kidnapped a girl in Harrison County.

State

W.Va. delegate wants to protect churches, schools and businesses from COVID-related lawsuits

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A West Virginia delegate wants legislation protecting essential institutions and organizations from potential COVID-related lawsuits to be considered in a special legislative session

News

Fairmont State University announces phased return to campus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Fairmont State University has decided to implement a phased return to campus.

State

Health officials report 48 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

Breaking News

Single vehicle accident closes I-79 southbound lanes

Updated: 22 hours ago
Accident occurred just after 5 a.m.