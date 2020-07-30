Local organizations feed the homeless

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Clarksburg community members gather weekly to feed the homeless.

The Clarksburg Mission added an outdoor prayer service with music for the community.

Every Wednesday in Clarksburg Friends Feeding Friends, From Eli, and Clarksburg Mission partner together to feed the homeless.

In addition to their normal dinner and prayer tent, the Clarksburg mission held a prayer service with live worship music.

Desi Underwood Ministry Coordinator at the Clarksburg Mission said this week they wanted to add something else to bring more people together.

“Just because we have some lost sheep out there. We have to reach out to give some hope and show them the love of Christ,” she added.

This weekly event was heavily inspired by the late Eli Boram, who was shot and killed in Clarksburg. Before Eli’s passing, he spent time on the streets and with the Clarksburg Mission.

Eli’s family donate their time and often cook meals to help Friends Feeding Friends, as the organization also helped Eli in his time of need.

Co-founder of Friends Feeding Friends Michelle Freeman said Eli was just one example of someone who needed a helping hand.

“He was just a wonderful human being. He touched all of our hearts, and he was just a lost soul, and he had everything going for him at one point in time, and then he lost his way,” Freeman added.

Eli’s family said they just want to be there for people who may need to feel loved.

Family member, Jessica Hall said, all that people need to know that someone cares about them.

“Cause it’s not too late for these people you know there’s a big stigma behind you know people living on the streets. They just need help. They just need one person to care about them, and to you know to give them a helping hand. That one person can make all the difference in the world,” Hall added.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.