Man converts old golf course into horse rescue in Kan.

OTTAWA, Kan. (KMBC/CNN) - A piece of land in Kansas that once served as a place of action for golfers is now being used for rest and relaxation for horses.

Seven years ago, Fred Snow bought an old gold course and transformed it into Lake Georgia Sue Horse Rehabilitation, with the goal of helping older horses few want.

“Many of the horse didn’t come in bad shape, they just hadn’t been ridden in 12 to 15 years,” Snow said.

Last year, 52 horses came through their gate, and all but five found permanent matches.

“Most of the horses that we end up with would’ve gone to an auction and from the auction to a kill pen,” Snow said. “We get a lot of calls, ‘Would you take this horse?’ We’ve never said no.”

To some of the horses, it’s a place for rehabilitation before finding a new home. To others, it’s a home where they can enjoy the last of their days.

“Most of them were senior horses that came near the end of their life. They didn’t have anywhere to go, and they came here,” Snow said.

Snow says the organization runs mostly by volunteers, all united by their love of horses and want to give them life.

“We have volunteers from 9 years old to 90 years old,” Snow says.

He says the organization isn’t a charity or business, rather just a “variety of people coming together with a hobby.”

“You learn to love the horse and actually fall in love with them while they are here,” Snow said.

