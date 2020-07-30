Morgantown rising senior Corwin commits to Marshall volleyball
Second team all-state outside hitter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Mohigan outside hitter Alayna Corwin will join the Thundering Herd in 2021.
The rising senior recently committed to Marshall volleyball, with one more season left to play at MHS.
She was a second team all-state and first team all-OVAC selection in 2019, with 63 aces and 308 total kills. Corwin also earned all OVAC academic honors as a junior.
Corwin plans to study biomedical engineering and on the volleyball court, anticipates a change to the libero position for the Herd.
