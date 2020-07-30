Morgantown rising senior Corwin commits to Marshall volleyball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Mohigan outside hitter Alayna Corwin will join the Thundering Herd in 2021.

Beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play division one volleyball at Marshall University! A special thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get here! So blessed to be apart of the herd! #Goherd 🏐💚 pic.twitter.com/icQW3N0evG — Alayna Corwin (@AlaynaCorwin) July 22, 2020

The rising senior recently committed to Marshall volleyball, with one more season left to play at MHS.

She was a second team all-state and first team all-OVAC selection in 2019, with 63 aces and 308 total kills. Corwin also earned all OVAC academic honors as a junior.

Corwin plans to study biomedical engineering and on the volleyball court, anticipates a change to the libero position for the Herd.

