Advertisement

Mother fights to keep 4-month-old son with SMA alive

Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic, progressive neuromuscular condition and those that have it as infants usually die by the age of 2.
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - After giving birth a month early, Mariah Cusick was ready to take her baby boy, Koehyn, home without any obstacles, but three weeks after leaving the hospital, Cusick noticed his muscle tone weakening.

“He was fine at birth and then he need oxygen for six hours after birth and his blood sugar was low,” she said.

After noticing her son’s muscle tone weakening, it became a journey. From Marshall to Monongalia County, Koehyn was admitted into Ruby Memorial Hospital on April 8. By April 26, Cusick was informed that her son had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

“I’m only 21 and I didn’t know anything about this, so I was scared.”

“I was reading all kinds of stuff that was just saying that he would die probably and I was so scared so I just wanted to do everything that I could,” she said.

Cusick said those at Ruby Memorial did everything they could to inform her of the disease.

“It is a progressive neuromuscular condition, meaning that there is a decline in motor abilities over the course of their life, so a very sad thing to talk about,” MD, Sarah McGuire from WVU Medicine said.

After grasping onto a better understanding of SMA, Cusick started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for her sons treatment that can cost over $2,000,000. It’s called Zolgensma. It will allow Koehyn to make huge progress in restoring his muscles, and although it’s expensive, Cusick said every penny is worth saving her sons life.

“It’s definitely a rough road in the beginning, but it definitely get’s better,” she said.

Koehyn’s GoFundMe can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Fairmont councilman returns home after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Fairmont City council member, Barry Bledsoe returned home after spending 17 days in Ruby Memorial Hospital with Covid-19.

News

Sheriff’s deputy saves man’s life

Updated: 9 hours ago
Going beyond the call of duty, the Harrison county sheriff and Harrison county commission honors Lewis County sheriff’s deputy Charles Kirkpatrick for saving a man’s life.

News

48 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Thursday evening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Pa. man accused of kidnapping girl in Harrison County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after Clarksburg Police say he kidnapped a girl in Harrison County.

State

W.Va. delegate wants to protect churches, schools and businesses from COVID-related lawsuits

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A West Virginia delegate wants legislation protecting essential institutions and organizations from potential COVID-related lawsuits to be considered in a special legislative session

News

Fairmont State University announces phased return to campus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Fairmont State University has decided to implement a phased return to campus.

State

Health officials report 48 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

Breaking News

Single vehicle accident closes I-79 southbound lanes

Updated: 22 hours ago
Accident occurred just after 5 a.m.

News

Local organizations feed the homeless

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Clarksburg community members gather weekly to feed the homeless.