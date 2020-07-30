Noah “Clark” Ward, Jr. 50, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg on November 30, 1969, a son of the late Noah Clark Ward, Sr. and Judy Kay Loy Ward. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Renee Meadows Ward, whom he married on January 12, 2002. Also surviving are one son, Thomas Malachi Ward of Clarksburg; one daughter, Hannah Elizabeth Meadows of Weston; one granddaughter, Norah Grey Neely; seven brothers, Alan Ward and his wife Janet, Larry Ward, Terry Ward and his wife Mary, James Ward and his wife Jackie; Rick Ward and his wife Angie, Daniel Ward and Thomas Ward; six sisters, Ginny King and her husband Dave, Lora Holbert and her husband Jeff, Theresa Seevers and her husband Paul, Barbara Ward and her husband Mark, Christina Ward and Donna Haessly and her husband Mack; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Mr. Ward attended Frontier High School in Matamoras, OH and was a self-employed owner of Ward’s Construction, LLC. Clark was a hard worker who loved camping, going to the river in the evening and NASCAR. He was kind-hearted, enjoyed helping people, and had unconditional love for all. Clark loved his dogs. Family and friends may call at the Bible Baptist Temple, 1450 Cost Avenue, Stonewood on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dan Vaughn officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Ward will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

