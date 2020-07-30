Pa. man accused of kidnapping girl in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after Clarksburg Police say he kidnapped a girl in Harrison County.

Devonta Raulerson, 18, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, has been charged with kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 13, Raulerson traveled to Clarksburg to take the girl from her parents. He did not have permission from her parents to do so.

On March 14, a parent of the alleged victim reached out to Raulerson’s mother, police said. His mother said the alleged victim was at her home.

Police said they discovered that Raulerson lived in an apartment with his mother. A series of GPS signals from Raulerson’s cellphone showed that he was home.

Waynesburg Police then found the alleged victim and Raulerson at the apartment, court documents state.

Clarksburg Police obtained a warrant for Raulerson’s arrest.

Raulerson is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

