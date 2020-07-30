Sheriff’s deputy saves man’s life

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Going beyond the call of duty, the Harrison county sheriff and Harrison county commission honors Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Kirkpatrick for saving a man’s life.

That man’s name is Jeffrey Nelson and is a Harrison County resident.

On the evening of June 5, both Nelson and Kirkpatrick were dining at sweet tee’s in Clarksburg when Kirkpatrick sprang into action.

“...And I immediately run to Mr. Nelson’s aid and immediately start working on him because he had gone into cardiac arrest. Somehow, someway...I was able to bring him back to life,” Kirkpatrick said.

The Harrison county sheriff and Harrison county commission surprised Kirkpatrick with a sheriff’s citation for a quote quick lifesaving actions during a serious medical incident involving a Harrison county resident at the Clarksburg country club.

Kirkpatrick says he leaped over a table to get to nelson telling his girlfriend who is a registered nurse to call 911.

Harrison county commission president Ron Watson said Kirkpatrick performed a “miraculous act to save an individual’s life.”

