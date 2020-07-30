Advertisement

Single vehicle accident closes I-79 southbound lanes

Accident occurred just after 5 a.m.
A tractor trailer crash on I-79 southbound has caused traffic backups across our area
A tractor trailer crash on I-79 southbound has caused traffic backups across our area
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County near mile marker 115.

According to Harrison County 911, reports of an overturned tractor-trailer came in just before 5 a.m.

Officials say one lane on I-79 southbound is currently open, but there are still traffic delays.

Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s, Harrison County Office of Emergency Management, Nutter Fort Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department are all on scene.

