Single vehicle accident closes I-79 southbound lanes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County near mile marker 115.

According to Harrison County 911, reports of an overturned tractor-trailer came in just before 5 a.m.

Officials say one lane on I-79 southbound is currently open, but there are still traffic delays.

Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s, Harrison County Office of Emergency Management, Nutter Fort Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department are all on scene.

