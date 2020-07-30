Advertisement

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Thomas Anthony “Tom” Skelley, 62, of Worthington passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 28, 1958, a son of the late John and Hazel Marie Quinn Skelley. Surviving are one brother, John Skelley of Lumberport; one niece, Anna Lucas of Buckhannon; and two nephews, Michael Skelley of Lumberport and Joseph Skelley of Haywood; his best friend and business partner, Tonya Price of Nutter Fort; best friend, Vee Richards; his two faithful companions, Gus & Toui; and countless friends and clients. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Skelley. Mr. Skelley was the co-owner and stylist at T & T Hair Designs for 27 years.  He had a great sense of humor and bubbly personality.  Tom overflowed with kindness.  Anytime someone needed a hand Tom was there to help.  He touched so many lives in his 62 years on earth and will be deeply missed by many. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Skelley will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV  26431, or Pet Helpers, Inc., 726 E. Park Avenue PMD 311, Fairmont, WV  26554. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

