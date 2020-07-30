Advertisement

Wednesday Night Forecast | Clouds Interrupt Clear Thursday Start, Late-Day Rain

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today shaped up to be a wonderful Wednesday with bright sunshine and low humidity leaving those high 80° and low 90° temperatures not feeling as uncomfortable as they would have felt with higher dewpoints. Dry weather under a clear sky carries into the start of Thursday but clouds will quickly filter in throughout the morning and afternoon. By Thursday night - a few areas of soaking rain will likely be found across the region.

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover with showers making an appearance across Central and Southern West Virginia. A downpour likely to break off from that with odds for soaking rain increasing as we make way into the overnight hours. Depending on the cloud cover and the rain, some areas will warm up better than others. Forecasting upper 80s for our region with other spots in mind as clocking in cooler than that. High: 88

Friday: Cloudy start with scattered showers, mainly to start the day. Some peeks of limited sunshine for some folks in the afternoon. High: 84

This Weekend: Unsettled weather on tap for much of the weekend. A surface low will roll through the area late Saturday into Sunday increasing our storm chances, with a warm front lifting Sunday we could also have a little boost in temperatures allowing for a better shot at convective weather. Forecasting temps to be in the mid-80s for both days. Excessive rain may become an issue and lead to localized flooding. Also, want to watch for gusty storm winds.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Thursday Forecast | Clouds And Rain Return

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11pm Forecast July 29th 2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Tranquil Night, Sunny Hump Day

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A nice setup for our mid-week before rain begins to return late Thursday and a stormy system this weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 6 28 2020

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | Strong Storms Calming, Isolated Storm Tues Morning.

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Intense storms from earlier tonight quieting down and becoming more isolated.

Forecast

7 Day Forecast - July 27th 11 PM

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell 6 PM Forecast July 27th 2020

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT

Forecast

Sunday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Another hot Sunday with dry weather settling in. Our rain chances will be increasing going into Monday.