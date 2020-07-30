Wednesday Night Forecast | Clouds Interrupt Clear Thursday Start, Late-Day Rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today shaped up to be a wonderful Wednesday with bright sunshine and low humidity leaving those high 80° and low 90° temperatures not feeling as uncomfortable as they would have felt with higher dewpoints. Dry weather under a clear sky carries into the start of Thursday but clouds will quickly filter in throughout the morning and afternoon. By Thursday night - a few areas of soaking rain will likely be found across the region.

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover with showers making an appearance across Central and Southern West Virginia. A downpour likely to break off from that with odds for soaking rain increasing as we make way into the overnight hours. Depending on the cloud cover and the rain, some areas will warm up better than others. Forecasting upper 80s for our region with other spots in mind as clocking in cooler than that. High: 88

Friday: Cloudy start with scattered showers, mainly to start the day. Some peeks of limited sunshine for some folks in the afternoon. High: 84

This Weekend: Unsettled weather on tap for much of the weekend. A surface low will roll through the area late Saturday into Sunday increasing our storm chances, with a warm front lifting Sunday we could also have a little boost in temperatures allowing for a better shot at convective weather. Forecasting temps to be in the mid-80s for both days. Excessive rain may become an issue and lead to localized flooding. Also, want to watch for gusty storm winds.