WesMon Little League shuts down rest of 2020 season after manager tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although it only had a few more weeks to go, WesMon Little League was forced to shut the door on their 2020 season after a team manager tested positive for COVID-19. The manager was said to have been coaching the younger division such as coach pitch and minor kid pitch.

(1/5)Today we were notified that a team manager has tested positive for Covid-19. This has led to multiple players within the league being potentially exposed to the virus. Early contact tracing indicates minor machine pitch and minor kid pitch divisions are affected. — WesMon Little League (@WesmonLL) July 29, 2020

(4/5) After careful consideration and talking with the Mon County Health Department the WesMon LL Board of Directors has voted to end the 2020 baseball season effective tonight. — WesMon Little League (@WesmonLL) July 29, 2020

This league had already suspended play from July 13-20 because of a spike in cases in Mon County.

The League wrote on their social media on Wednesday, “After careful consideration and talking with the Mon County Health Department the WesMon LL Board of Directors has voted to end the 2020 baseball season effective tonight.”

Other local leagues around North Central West Virginia have either already concluded their seasons or are in their final weeks.

