WesMon Little League shuts down rest of 2020 season after manager tests positive for COVID-19

Season began much later than usual
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although it only had a few more weeks to go, WesMon Little League was forced to shut the door on their 2020 season after a team manager tested positive for COVID-19. The manager was said to have been coaching the younger division such as coach pitch and minor kid pitch.

This league had already suspended play from July 13-20 because of a spike in cases in Mon County.

The League wrote on their social media on Wednesday, “After careful consideration and talking with the Mon County Health Department the WesMon LL Board of Directors has voted to end the 2020 baseball season effective tonight.”

Other local leagues around North Central West Virginia have either already concluded their seasons or are in their final weeks.

