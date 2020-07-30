Advertisement

WVU & Florida State won’t meet in Atlanta for Chick-Fil-A kickoff

ACC pushes back season start to week of September 7
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A month ago, Maryland was wiped from West Virginia’s 2020 football schedule after the Big Ten announced it will only play conference games this season. On Wednesday, another opponent was effectively yanked in Florida State.

The ACC announced its plan for football in 2020, with all teams beginning on the week of September 7. The Mountaineers were supposed to face the Noles in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff at Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta on September 5.

ACC schools will play 10 conference games and 1 non-conference contest, but the non-con game must either take place at their home stadium, or be against an in-state school. Notre Dame will play in the ACC this football season for the first time. The only way WVU could play the Noles is if the Mountaineers were selected to travel to Tallahassee for that one game.

West Virginia’s only remaining non-conference opponent is Eastern Kentucky on September 12 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Big 12 is yet to reveal its plan for football this fall.

