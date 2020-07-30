Advertisement

WVU women’s athletics trailblazer Blakemore passes away at 91

First head coach in Mountaineer women's basketball history
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The first head coach in Mountaineer women’s basketball history, Kittie Blakemore, has passed away at the age of 91.

Kittie was at the forefront of bringing women’s athletics to WVU when Title IX became law in the 1970s. She went on to become WVU first senior woman administrator.

On the hardwood, Blakemore guided Mountaineer womens basketball to over 300 wins and 2 NCAA tournament berths in 19 seasons.

