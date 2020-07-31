156 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death reported in W.Va. Friday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 6,578.

The state’s 116th death was also reported. The patient was a 98-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 281,45 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,578 total cases and 116 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,712 cases are currently active and 4,750 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR,102 patients are currently hospitalized. 40 patients are in ICU, and 19 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (620/22), Boone (75/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (303/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (125/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (66/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (71/0), Hancock (93/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (178/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (776/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (59/0), Logan (131/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (120/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (136/0), Mineral (105/2), Mingo (115/2), Monongalia (869/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (246/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (157/1), Raleigh (159/5), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (177/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (21/0).

