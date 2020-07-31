64 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Friday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday evening. A total of 220 cases have been reported since Thursday.

That brings the total count to 6,642.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 283,848 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,642 total cases and 116 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,711 cases are currently active and 4,815 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 108 patients are currently hospitalized. 39 patients are in ICU, and 18 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (623/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (306/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (126/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (67/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (73/0), Hancock (93/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (182/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (283/5), Kanawha (785/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (61/0), Logan (133/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (138/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (119/2), Monongalia (880/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (248/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (99/23), Putnam (158/1), Raleigh (166/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (222/11), Wyoming (20/0).

