Big 12 Virtual Media Day Cancelled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Big 12 virtual media day was cancelled by the conference on Thursday. It was slated to take place on Monday, August 3 after being postponed from its original dates of July 20-21.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement, “There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like. A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. "

The Big 12 is one of the only Power 5 conferences that has yet to announce its plan for the 2020 football season. Bowlsby is expected to speak on the state of the conference and the fall season soon.

