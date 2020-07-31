Advertisement

Big 12 Virtual Media Day Cancelled

Event was postponed to Monday, August 3
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses attendees during Big 12 media day, Monday, July 18, 2016, in Dallas. With expansion still an unsettled issue for the Big 12 Conference, Commissioner Bowlsby gave his annual state of the league address to open football media days. And a day later he meets with the league's board of directors. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses attendees during Big 12 media day, Monday, July 18, 2016, in Dallas. With expansion still an unsettled issue for the Big 12 Conference, Commissioner Bowlsby gave his annual state of the league address to open football media days. And a day later he meets with the league's board of directors. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Big 12 virtual media day was cancelled by the conference on Thursday. It was slated to take place on Monday, August 3 after being postponed from its original dates of July 20-21.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement, “There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like. A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. "

The Big 12 is one of the only Power 5 conferences that has yet to announce its plan for the 2020 football season. Bowlsby is expected to speak on the state of the conference and the fall season soon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Childers not satisfied with stellar rookie campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
Honorable mention all-state selection in 2020

Sports

Morgantown boys basketball fueled by disappointing end to 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lost to Wheeling Park in region title game

Sports

2020 Frank Loria Awards cancelled

Updated: 10 hours ago
Banquet for best Harrison County football players

Sports

WesMon Little League shuts down rest of 2020 season after manager tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Season started at the beginning of July

Latest News

Sports

Hundred Head Coach Byrd learning from year 1 growing pains

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
Clarksburg native enters year 2 with the Hornets

Sports

WVU women’s athletics trailblazer Blakemore passes away at 91

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
First head coach in Mountaineer women's basketball history

Sports

Morgantown rising senior Corwin commits to Marshall volleyball

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Second team all-state outside hitter

Sports

Former WVU WR Sills placed on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list with Giants

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
Enters year two in NFL

Sports

WVU & Florida State won’t meet in Atlanta for Chick-Fil-A kickoff

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
ACC pushes back season start to week of September 7

Sports

Williams tied for second after day 1 of WV Amateur

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT