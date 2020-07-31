Advertisement

Childers not satisfied with stellar rookie campaign

Honorable mention all-state selection in 2020
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd rising sophomore Avery Childers splashed on the scene during her rookie campaign, averaging a double-double of nearly 15 points and 12 rebounds. She also added 3 steals and 3 assists per game.

Childers was named all-state honorable mention for her efforts but she is not satisfied with those stats alone.

Heading into her second high school season, Childers is looking to expand her game by focusing on ball handling, three point shooting and passing in order to get her assist numbers up as well.

